Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

