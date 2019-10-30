Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,702. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.