Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. 2,003,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $770,651 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

