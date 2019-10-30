Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,920 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

