Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,559. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 591,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

