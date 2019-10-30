Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
NYSE:TPC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,559. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 591,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
