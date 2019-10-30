Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 612,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 721,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,199,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 455,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 368,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TKC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 388,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,528. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

