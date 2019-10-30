Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-612 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.49 million.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $949.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

