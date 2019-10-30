Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. 763,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,132. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 1,526,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $129,861,000 after buying an additional 211,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

