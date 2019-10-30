Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 44,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trimble has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

