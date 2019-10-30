TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

