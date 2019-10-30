Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.88, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.