TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Todd M. Cello Sells 7,500 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,402,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,757,000 after buying an additional 286,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,271,000 after buying an additional 1,931,767 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,064,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

