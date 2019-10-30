Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 31,847,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,689,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

