Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Up 890%

Transatlantic Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TACI) shot up 890% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20, 433 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,346% from the average session volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Transatlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

