Traders Purchase Large Volume of Leidos Call Options (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

NYSE LDOS opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

