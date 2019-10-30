Traders Buy Large Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 30,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,979% compared to the typical volume of 1,466 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

