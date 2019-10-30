Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.37. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 17,084,672 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

