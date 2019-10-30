Total Produce (LON:TOT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.13

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.13 and traded as low as $120.75. Total Produce shares last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 5,196 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $485.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

