Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 17.5% Higher

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, 127,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 38,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

