Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.06

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.06 and traded as high as $75.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 1,095,267 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The company had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0633157 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total value of C$1,069,525.20. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$10,069,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $11,506,158.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

