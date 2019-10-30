Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 12.10%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

