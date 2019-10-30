Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,882 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 350,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. 1,183,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,028. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

