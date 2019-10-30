Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,479 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

