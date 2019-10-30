Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $451,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,955,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.80.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,424. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

