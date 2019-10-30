Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.48 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.64. 1,058,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.62 and its 200-day moving average is $361.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

