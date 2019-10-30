Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4,811.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. 1,350,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

