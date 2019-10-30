Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,800 Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Genesee & Wyoming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of GWR stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $111.03. 578,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,807. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

