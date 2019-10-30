Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 105346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.