Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.30

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 84937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

