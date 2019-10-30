Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 218,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,735. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tilly’s by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 578,300 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 520,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

