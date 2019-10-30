Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) PT Raised to $126.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $110.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $126.80 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,696,000 after buying an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

