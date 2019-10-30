Thomas B. Akin Acquires 3,082,916 Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 3,082,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,959,599.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Mobivity Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Mobivity had a negative return on equity of 423.58% and a negative net margin of 75.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

