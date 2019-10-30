Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 689,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 17,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,055. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPRE. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 624,502 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

