Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

