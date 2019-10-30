Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.99

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and traded as low as $67.45. Thalassa shares last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

