TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised TFI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.