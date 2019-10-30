Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.00, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.30.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

