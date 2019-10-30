Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.00, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.30.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

