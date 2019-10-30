Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 583,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 703,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Ternium has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. Ternium’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

