Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TX traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ternium has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

