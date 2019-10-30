Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

TEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Terex by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Terex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Terex by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

