Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.91, approximately 1,604,540 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,202,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a market cap of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Tenneco by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

