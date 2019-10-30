Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,085,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 425,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 173,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,653,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

