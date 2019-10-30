Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,946,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,090,000 after buying an additional 1,440,595 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,270,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 2,361,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

