Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12-0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Tenable and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Tenable and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,462. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 65.80% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $367,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $636,140.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,466. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

