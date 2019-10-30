Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 33.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 65.80% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. Insiders sold 52,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,466 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

