Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 236,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,127. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. Standpoint Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.80 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.10 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

