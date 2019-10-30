Teleflex (TFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2019 guidance at $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $10.90-11.10 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.60. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.00.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,104 shares of company stock worth $13,987,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.