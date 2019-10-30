Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 127,602 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of E*TRADE Financial worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,310,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,547. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

