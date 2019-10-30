Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 66,398 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

