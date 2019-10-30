Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $15.77 Million Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 265,553 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 252,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.96. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

CEQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

